Analysts Set Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) PT at $66.28

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.28.

NTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.92. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 904.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

