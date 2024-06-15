Brokerages Set Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Target Price at $4.33

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.10 to $3.30 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.05 to $4.90 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

SIRI opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. Sirius XM has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.16.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 388,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 9.6% in the third quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

