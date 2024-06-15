Analysts Set Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Target Price at $5.60

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.60.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 1,052.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $605.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Clean Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $103.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.63 million. As a group, analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

