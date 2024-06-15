Analysts Set Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) PT at $37.33

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COHU. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cohu from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Cohu Stock Down 1.7 %

COHU opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohu has a 1-year low of $28.57 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -630.40 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.20.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $107.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.00 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cohu will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohu

In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $88,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,938.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $88,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,938.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bendush sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $73,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,921.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,091 shares of company stock worth $298,755 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,597 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 35,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the first quarter worth $453,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Cohu by 8.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 61,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Cohu during the first quarter valued at $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

