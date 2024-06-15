Research Analysts Set Expectations for Torrid Holdings Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Torrid in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s FY2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Torrid alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

Torrid Stock Performance

Shares of CURV stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. Torrid has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $710.60 million, a P/E ratio of 61.91 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.15 million. Torrid had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Torrid during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 145.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 50,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 493.6% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 166,841 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Torrid

(Get Free Report)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.