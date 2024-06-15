EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Receives $277.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $276.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 8,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $177.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.42. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $172.95 and a one year high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. On average, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

