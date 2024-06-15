Tellurian Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tellurian in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. White anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Tellurian’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Tellurian Stock Down 13.4 %

Tellurian stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68. The company has a market cap of $580.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.76.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.19 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 129.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 53,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

