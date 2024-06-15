Analysts Set Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Price Target at $177.83

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Shares of HES opened at $143.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.20. Hess has a one year low of $129.12 and a one year high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hess will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

