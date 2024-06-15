Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives $33.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.63.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OHI. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

NYSE:OHI opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $34.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.44%.

Institutional Trading of Omega Healthcare Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 663,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,355,000 after buying an additional 58,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,867,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,927 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 142,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,358,000 after purchasing an additional 40,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

