Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Receives $89.93 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.93.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

In related news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,882,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,287,364,000 after purchasing an additional 204,416 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,897,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,440,000 after acquiring an additional 131,745 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,280,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Pentair by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,724,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,654,000 after buying an additional 98,175 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Pentair by 352.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,577,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,695,000 after buying an additional 1,228,635 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNR opened at $77.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.59. Pentair has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $85.84.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pentair will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

