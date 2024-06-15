Analysts Set Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Target Price at $86.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALGT shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,056,798.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,056,798.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,948. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth $141,350,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 309,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,299,000 after purchasing an additional 159,892 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 647,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,453,000 after purchasing an additional 122,844 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,248,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 798,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,972,000 after purchasing an additional 98,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.78 and its 200-day moving average is $69.00. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $935.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $656.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

