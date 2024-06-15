Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on HOG shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.36. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,955,000 after purchasing an additional 410,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at $565,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 35.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

