Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $36.00. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XNCR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Xencor from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

XNCR stock opened at $20.58 on Thursday. Xencor has a twelve month low of $16.49 and a twelve month high of $26.84. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.07 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 82.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xencor by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Xencor by 498.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Xencor by 367.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Xencor by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 29,487.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

