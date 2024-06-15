Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA) Short Interest Update

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTMA opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $11.68.

Institutional Trading of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTMA. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 64,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,224,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Company Profile

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology metals and energy transition metals sectors.

