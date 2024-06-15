Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Short Interest Down 54.0% in May

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the May 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

WTFCP opened at $24.81 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $25.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.83.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4297 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

