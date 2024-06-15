Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Short Interest Update

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,300 shares, an increase of 116.8% from the May 15th total of 126,500 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 293,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

XCUR stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.28. Exicure has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter.

Exicure, Inc, an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology.

