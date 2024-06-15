Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Receives $9.94 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.94.

DH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $662.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 78.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DH. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 5.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 286,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 112,718 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

