Brokerages Set Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT at $134.74

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.74.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:CNI opened at $121.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,375,000 after acquiring an additional 61,498 shares during the last quarter. YCG LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 250,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,418,000 after purchasing an additional 14,249 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,651,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,471,733,000 after buying an additional 314,600 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 669,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,171,000 after buying an additional 46,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 9,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

