Analysts Set BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) PT at $14.00

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In related news, Director Alan G. Levin bought 7,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,888.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Anthony Doyle acquired 36,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $202,191.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,764.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan G. Levin bought 7,861 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,951 shares in the company, valued at $285,888.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 103,601 shares of company stock valued at $596,338. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 400.6% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 11,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCRX opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.88. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.62 million. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

