Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives $16.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dana from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dana

Dana Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Dana by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Dana by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 59,502 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Dana by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Dana by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 284,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 176,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Dana during the third quarter worth about $1,602,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.43. Dana has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.23.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Dana had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 444.49%.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

