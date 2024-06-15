Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives $16.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dana from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.
Shares of DAN stock opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.43. Dana has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.23.
Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Dana had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 444.49%.
Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
