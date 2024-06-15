Brokerages Set Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target at $246.31

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $246.31.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $130,110.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,934.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Paycom Software news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $198,021.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,351.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $130,110.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,227,934.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,837 shares of company stock worth $3,152,298 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Up 1.3 %

PAYC opened at $142.78 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $140.12 and a 52-week high of $374.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.38. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

