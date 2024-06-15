Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives $21.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.60.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.
Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.39. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $20.19.
Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 7.60%. Analysts expect that Vipshop will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.
