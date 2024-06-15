Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives $21.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Vipshop alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vipshop

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

Vipshop Stock Down 2.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth about $704,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 23.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares during the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.39. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $20.19.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 7.60%. Analysts expect that Vipshop will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.