Brokerages Set RH (NYSE:RH) PT at $331.00

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $321.85.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of RH from $201.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RH from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on RH from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

RH Price Performance

NYSE RH opened at $229.77 on Wednesday. RH has a 1-year low of $207.26 and a 1-year high of $406.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.51.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 777.61%. The business had revenue of $726.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RH will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,279.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

