Analysts Set US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Target Price at $62.00

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.
Several analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
View Our Latest Analysis on US Foods
Institutional Trading of US Foods
US Foods Stock Performance
US Foods stock opened at $51.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.68. US Foods has a 1-year low of $35.66 and a 1-year high of $55.98.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. On average, analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.
US Foods Company Profile
US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than US Foods
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.