Analysts Set US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Target Price at $62.00

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get US Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on US Foods

Institutional Trading of US Foods

US Foods Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the third quarter valued at $286,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in US Foods by 18.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 132,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 21,083 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods stock opened at $51.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.68. US Foods has a 1-year low of $35.66 and a 1-year high of $55.98.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. On average, analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.