NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives $116.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.90.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on NVIDIA from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $117.70 to $128.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 498,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $18,063,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,846,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,684,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 498,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,297,870 shares of company stock valued at $248,210,038. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $3,023,000. OMC Financial Services LTD acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $25,395,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,259,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $131.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $132.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

