Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Receives $18.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TROX. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Tronox alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TROX

Tronox Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE TROX opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.78. Tronox has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69, a PEG ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.83.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Tronox had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tronox by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,476,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,677,000 after buying an additional 41,481 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tronox by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,248,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,960,000 after purchasing an additional 597,663 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,185,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,583,000 after purchasing an additional 876,192 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,757,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,536,000 after purchasing an additional 126,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,951,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,627,000 after purchasing an additional 127,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

(Get Free Report

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.