Brokerages Set Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target at $101.19

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.19.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRA. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Natera Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $110.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.05. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $117.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Natera will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $220,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,907.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $220,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,907.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $40,328.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 347,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,372,290.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,883 shares of company stock worth $17,118,243. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $83,970,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Natera by 115.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,654,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,203,000 after acquiring an additional 887,409 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Natera by 52.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,529,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,930,000 after acquiring an additional 865,404 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 289.7% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 850,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,258,000 after acquiring an additional 632,047 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,971,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $687,280,000 after purchasing an additional 588,147 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Stories

