Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Receives $146.67 Average PT from Analysts

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.67.

DGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OMC Financial Services LTD bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $436,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 20.9% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 19,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 73.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 326.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $137.84 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.29 and its 200-day moving average is $133.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.38%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

