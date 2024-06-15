Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.24

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.24 and traded as high as $28.00. Regional Management shares last traded at $27.03, with a volume of 15,670 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RM. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 54.90 and a quick ratio of 54.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $144.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.02 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 8,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.04 per share, with a total value of $243,053.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 478,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,385,915.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Regional Management by 53.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Regional Management during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 8.1% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 34.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 15.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

