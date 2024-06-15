Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.71

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.71 and traded as high as $12.09. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 139,118 shares.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.71.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0771 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1,206.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 164,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 151,762 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.7% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 590,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 113,337 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 9.7% in the first quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 140,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 375,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 22,148 shares in the last quarter. 20.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

