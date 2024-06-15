Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.71

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.71 and traded as high as $12.09. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 139,118 shares.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.71.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0771 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
