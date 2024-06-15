Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.65

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.65 and traded as high as $6.78. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 391,516 shares.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.65.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.62%. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

In other news, insider Edmund J. Burke bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $28,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,085. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,130 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the third quarter worth about $63,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

