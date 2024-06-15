Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.51

Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.51 and traded as high as $9.85. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 51,887 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PESI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PESI

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The business had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PESI. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 189,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 75,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares in the last quarter. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.