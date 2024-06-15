Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJTWW) Shares Down 6.1%

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJTWW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.56 and last traded at $24.69. Approximately 329,472 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 267,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.
Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Down 6.1 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64.
Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trump Media & Technology Group
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.