Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJTWW) Shares Down 6.1%

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJTWW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.56 and last traded at $24.69. Approximately 329,472 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 267,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Down 6.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64.

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

