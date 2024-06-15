Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.18 and last traded at $24.30. Approximately 121,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 71,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALNT shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Allient from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Allient in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Allient alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALNT

Allient Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $407.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.43.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $146.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.84 million. Allient had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 4.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allient Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Allient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allient

In other news, CFO Michael R. Leach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $164,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allient

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNT. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,346,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allient in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allient in the 1st quarter valued at $20,914,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allient in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.