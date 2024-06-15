Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) Trading Down 9%

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) dropped 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 16,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 17,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Freightos from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Freightos Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $96.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Freightos had a negative return on equity of 19.04% and a negative net margin of 99.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freightos Limited will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Freightos

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freightos in the third quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Freightos by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 47,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 23,886 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its stake in Freightos by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 80,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 26,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Freightos in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,339,000. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freightos Company Profile

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics.

See Also

