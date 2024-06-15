WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.77 and last traded at $48.77. Approximately 7 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 20,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.70.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.36.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.18.

About WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.

