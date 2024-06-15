Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD) Shares Up 3.1%

Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.67. 5,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 78,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Jayud Global Logistics Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jayud Global Logistics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jayud Global Logistics stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned 0.25% of Jayud Global Logistics worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jayud Global Logistics

Jayud Global Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of cross-border supply chain solution services worldwide. It offers freight forwarding services, including integrated cross-border logistics and fragmented logistics services; supply chain management services, such as international trading and agent services; and other value-added services comprising custom brokerage and intelligent logistic IT systems.

