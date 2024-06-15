Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF – Class A Units (TSE:HUTE) Shares Down 0.4%

Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF – Class A Units (TSE:HUTE – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 9.51 and last traded at 9.62. Approximately 9,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 8,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.66.

Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF – Class A Units Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of 9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of 9.55.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF - Class A Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF - Class A Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.