ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF (NASDAQ:ENTR) Stock Price Up 0.1%

ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF (NASDAQ:ENTR – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.41 and last traded at $15.41. Approximately 8,159 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.
ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $84.77 million, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.34.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.