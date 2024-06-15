ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF (NASDAQ:ENTR) Stock Price Up 0.1%

ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF (NASDAQ:ENTR – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.41 and last traded at $15.41. Approximately 8,159 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $84.77 million, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.34.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.