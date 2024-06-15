BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZHY) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZHY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$11.02 and last traded at C$11.02. 6,117 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 9,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.07.

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.06.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.