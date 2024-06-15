Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUMCF) Shares Down 0.4%

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as 15.40 and last traded at 15.54. 1,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 7,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at 15.60.
Sumco Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is 15.35.
Sumco Company Profile
Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.
