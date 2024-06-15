Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 188,284 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 352,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPTV. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Loop Media from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Loop Media from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $11.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.58.

Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Loop Media, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Loop Media stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Loop Media worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

Loop Media, Inc operates as a multichannel digital video platform media company in the United States. The company offers hand-curated music video content licensed from major and independent record labels, including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group; and non-music video content, which is licensed or acquired from third parties, such as action sports clips, drone and atmospheric footage, trivia, news headlines, lifestyle channels, and kid-friendly videos, as well as movie, television and video game trailers, and other content.

