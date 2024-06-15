Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.71 and last traded at $19.71. 918 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 378% from the average session volume of 192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.74.

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.07.

About Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF

The Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RATE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund, using over-the-counter swaptions, which seeks to provide a hedge against sharp increases in long-term US interest rates. The fund is also expected to benefit during periods of market stress when interest rate volatility rises.

