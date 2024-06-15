ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI) Shares Up 1.8%

ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.79. 6,302,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 7,504,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 532.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $939,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,856,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000.

ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Trust – ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund tracks the inverse daily price movements of an index of front-month CME bitcoin futures. It aims to profit from the price decline of bitcoin. BITI was launched on Jun 21, 2022 and is managed by ProShares.

