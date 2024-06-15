Short Interest in Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAW) Drops By 20.3%

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the May 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Yotta Acquisition Price Performance
YOTAW opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Yotta Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06.
Yotta Acquisition Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Yotta Acquisition
- What is a Dividend King?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Yotta Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yotta Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.