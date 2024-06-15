Short Interest in Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAW) Drops By 20.3%

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the May 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Yotta Acquisition Price Performance

YOTAW opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Yotta Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06.

Yotta Acquisition Company Profile

Yotta Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

