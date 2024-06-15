Short Interest in Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Decreases By 21.0%

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 569,700 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the May 15th total of 721,400 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Zura Bio Stock Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ ZURA opened at $3.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99. Zura Bio has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $13.00.
Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.21. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zura Bio will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Van Amstel Arnout Ploos acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amit Munshi purchased 159,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $499,998.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 777,384 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,211.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Van Amstel Arnout Ploos bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $496,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $620,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 250,926 shares of company stock worth $1,030,998. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the first quarter valued at $1,157,000. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in shares of Zura Bio by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,824,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 244,000 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Eisler Capital US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the third quarter worth about $660,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.
