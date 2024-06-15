Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Short Interest Update

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the May 15th total of 77,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Expion360 Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of XPON stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.51. Expion360 has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $6.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Expion360 had a negative net margin of 140.87% and a negative return on equity of 126.26%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expion360 will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Expion360

About Expion360

In related news, major shareholder John Henry Yozamp sold 29,727 shares of Expion360 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $46,671.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,692,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,725.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 30.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

