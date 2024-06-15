Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exela Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exela Technologies stock. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,169 shares during the period. Exela Technologies makes up 0.0% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Gates Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exela Technologies were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Exela Technologies Stock Performance

XELAP stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. Exela Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $5.90.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing solutions, enterprise information management, document management, and digital business process services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Information & Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS), and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

