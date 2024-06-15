Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:YHGJ) Short Interest Up 19.8% in May

Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:YHGJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the May 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Yunhong Green CTI Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Yunhong Green CTI stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. Yunhong Green CTI has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 million, a PE ratio of -65.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65.

About Yunhong Green CTI

Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.

