Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the May 15th total of 33,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 132,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Price Performance
ZAPP opened at $2.17 on Friday. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $53.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26.
About Zapp Electric Vehicles Group
